Steve Carell Teams Up With 'Office' Producers For 'Space Force' Coming To Netflix May 29th

Lisa Kudrow has also been added to the cast

April 8, 2020
Steve Carell

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Entertainment

In early 2019 it was reported that a comedy was being created based off of President Trump's desire to create a new Space Force branch and that it would star Steve Carell. Now, the upcoming comedy has a release date and we've got a first look from Netflix:

Premiering on May 29th the show brings together 'The Office' creator Greg Daniels & Carell once again and will also feat. John Malkovich, Ben Schwarz, Jimmy O. Yang, Tawny Newsome, & Lisa Kudrow as the wife of Carell's character.

The show is will be a workplace comedy, a la 'The Office,' and will feature Carell & his team working to get America back on the moon & conquering space.

Space Force
Netflix
Steve Carell