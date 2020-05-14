San Francisco's Annual Stern Grove Festival Canceled For First Time In Its 83-Year History

For the first time in its 83 year history San Francisco's Stern Grove Festival has been called off for 2020 amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Concerts are typically held each Sunday from mid-June through mid-August, but they will not be happening this year at Stern Grove on the corner of 19th Ave. & Sloat Blvd.

The lineup for this summer reportedly was set to include:

Animal Collective

Macy Gray

Hanson

Tower Of Power

Billy Ray Cyrus

Cuco

Jimmy Cliff

San Francisco Ballet

San Francisco Symphony

Stern Grove will offer virtual experiences featuring performances from the last decade+ on their website & social channels. You can learn more here.