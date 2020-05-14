San Francisco's Annual Stern Grove Festival Canceled For First Time In Its 83-Year History
The weekly, free event has been called off.
May 14, 2020
For the first time in its 83 year history San Francisco's Stern Grove Festival has been called off for 2020 amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Concerts are typically held each Sunday from mid-June through mid-August, but they will not be happening this year at Stern Grove on the corner of 19th Ave. & Sloat Blvd.
The lineup for this summer reportedly was set to include:
- Animal Collective
- Macy Gray
- Hanson
- Tower Of Power
- Billy Ray Cyrus
- Cuco
- Jimmy Cliff
- San Francisco Ballet
- San Francisco Symphony
Stern Grove will offer virtual experiences featuring performances from the last decade+ on their website & social channels. You can learn more here.