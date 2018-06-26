Stephen Curry Says His 'Ultimate Goal' Is To Be A Drummer

It might seem that Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has already achieved his biggest dream by being a 2-time league MVP & 3-time NBA champion, but it seems that's not his ultimate goal in this life. It turns out Steph would love to be a drummer.

Steph Curry: "If I go to a concert, I am zoned and locked in on the drummer — zoned in. That is my ultimate goal one day is to be able to play in a band and be the drummer." https://t.co/AxnNH1u5u4 — For The Win (@ForTheWin) June 26, 2018

In an new YouTube series with Rudy Mancuso, Curry revealed his dream saying that when he goes to a concert he's zoned in on the drummer & would one day love to be in a band and be the drummer.

Video of Rudy Mancuso &amp; Stephen Curry Drop a New Track | 5 Minutes from Home

Steph has appeared on stage at Bay Area shows with the likes of Drake, Lecrae, Johnnyswim, & a jazz band at SF's The Black Cat club just in the past couple of years & did take drum lessons when he was 13.

If anyone has a spot open in their band & needs someone who can drain 3's on the side, give him a call.