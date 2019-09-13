Stephen Curry Moves To The Peninsula; Makes Most Expensive Home Purchase In The Bay Area In 2019

As the Warriors get set to play their first season at their new home in San Francisco, Chase Center, many of the team's players & staff are making the move from the East Bay to areas closer to their new workplace. Earlier this year Stephen Curry sold his home in Alamo for upwards of $6 million and earlier this summer he quietly made the largest purchase in 2019 for any home in the Bay Area. The Curry's now call a $31 million compound in Atherton home.

Steph, who has gone above & beyond to show his appreciation to Oakland and the East Bay, previously joked that he might take a helicopter from the East Bay to Chase Center to avoid Bay Bridge traffic. It's clear now that he won't have to resort to those measures, unlike Kobe Bryant who famously did so to get to the Lakers home in LA, Staples Center.

Report: Steph Curry scoops up Atherton estate for $31 million https://t.co/L7ll6swZbk pic.twitter.com/ByDt7v7vCw — SFGate (@SFGate) September 13, 2019

Curry and the Warriors play their first pre-season game at Chase Center on Oct. 5th vs. the Lakers & their first regular season game on Oct. 24th vs. the Clippers.