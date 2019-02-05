Stephen Curry To Join Barack Obama For 3-Day Event In Oakland

On Tuesday the Barack Obama Foundation announced that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry & singer John Legend would headline a three-day event alonsgide the former president at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center from February 18th - 20th.

Obama Foundation announces Steph Curry, John Legend to join Obama at Oakland event https://t.co/OYjtqtluzx pic.twitter.com/mbzohI3rBj — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 5, 2019

The event, dubbed "MBK Rising" will be the first gathering for Obama's My Brother's Keeper Alliance, a foundation geared towards ending youth violence & empowering young men of color.

The event will feature several mainstage events, including a town hall with Stephen Curry & Barack Obama, that will all be streamed live at obama.org. Those events will be held at the following dates & times:

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 3 pm – 4:30 pm PT

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 9:30 am – 11 am PT

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 3:30 pm – 5 pm PT

Just Announced: @StephenCurry30 and @JohnLegend will join @BarackObama at our first national gathering #MBKRising in Oakland. Sign up to watch the livestream: https://t.co/istlnL9BSJ — MBK Alliance (@MBK_Alliance) February 5, 2019

For more info head to obama.org.