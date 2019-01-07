Steph Curry Surprises Bay Area High School Students With New Shoes
Last Friday night Steph Curry hosted a party at the Fox Theater in Oakland to show his appreciation to the East Bay before the Warriors move to San Francisco & it was a launch party for his new Under Armour Curry 6 Fox Theater shoe. 450 Tickets were given out for free at his pop-up store in Oakland and Steph wanted them to go to students. He also invited several Bay Area high schools to the show & surprised the teenagers with their own pairs of his new shoe ($130 in value).
Steph handed out shoes to 250 kids total from these 10 Bay Area high schools:
- Amador Valley High School (Pleasanton)
- Alhambra High School (Martinez)
- St. Joe's High School (Alameda)
- Notre Dame High School (Belmont)
- Northgate High School (Walnut Creek)
- Oakland Technical High School
- Richmond High School
- Castlemont High School (Oakland)
- Carondelet High School (Concord)
- Junipero Serra High School (San Mateo)
Last fall, Steph also responded to a 9-year old girl from Napa who asked why his shoes weren't available in girls sizes. He fixed that, gave her some free shoes & invited her to a Warriors game on International Women's Day (March 8).