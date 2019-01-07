Steph Curry Surprises Bay Area High School Students With New Shoes

Last Friday night Steph Curry hosted a party at the Fox Theater in Oakland to show his appreciation to the East Bay before the Warriors move to San Francisco & it was a launch party for his new Under Armour Curry 6 Fox Theater shoe. 450 Tickets were given out for free at his pop-up store in Oakland and Steph wanted them to go to students. He also invited several Bay Area high schools to the show & surprised the teenagers with their own pairs of his new shoe ($130 in value).

Video of Steph Curry Shocks High Schoolers with 250+ Free Pairs of His New Shoe | Sneaker Shock S1E4

Steph handed out shoes to 250 kids total from these 10 Bay Area high schools:

Amador Valley High School (Pleasanton)

Alhambra High School (Martinez)

St. Joe's High School (Alameda)

Notre Dame High School (Belmont)

Northgate High School (Walnut Creek)

Oakland Technical High School

Richmond High School

Castlemont High School (Oakland)

Carondelet High School (Concord)

Junipero Serra High School (San Mateo)

Last fall, Steph also responded to a 9-year old girl from Napa who asked why his shoes weren't available in girls sizes. He fixed that, gave her some free shoes & invited her to a Warriors game on International Women's Day (March 8).