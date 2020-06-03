Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson And More Warriors Join Oakland Protest On Wednesday
Part of their teammates walking unity event
Oakland's own & Golden State Warriors player Juan Toscano-Anderson lead a walking unity event today in Oakland and many of his teammates joined in.
“For humanity.”@juanonjuan10 welcomes those attending his Walking in Unity event today in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/Qv91H6ZSCC— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2020
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney & Damion Lee were among the Warriors in attendance.
"Say his name."@StephenCurry30 and @ayeshacurry join @juanonjuan10 at his Walking in Unity event in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/bT8eZhrjpt— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2020
Salute to Steph Curry, Juan Toscano-Anderson & Damion Lee for all walking in unity in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/zMgVSwGh7S— Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 3, 2020
Klay Thompson and Damian Lee pic.twitter.com/OUoeJrXuh9— Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) June 3, 2020
The players have been vocal online in the wake of last week's murder of George Floyd and marched today against police brutality.
The Warriors season is over as they are not one of the 22 teams who will be part of restarting the 2020-2021 season in Orlando this summer.