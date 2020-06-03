Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson And More Warriors Join Oakland Protest On Wednesday

Oakland's own & Golden State Warriors player Juan Toscano-Anderson lead a walking unity event today in Oakland and many of his teammates joined in.

“For humanity.”@juanonjuan10 welcomes those attending his Walking in Unity event today in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/Qv91H6ZSCC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2020

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney & Damion Lee were among the Warriors in attendance.

Salute to Steph Curry, Juan Toscano-Anderson & Damion Lee for all walking in unity in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/zMgVSwGh7S — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 3, 2020

Klay Thompson and Damian Lee pic.twitter.com/OUoeJrXuh9 — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) June 3, 2020

The players have been vocal online in the wake of last week's murder of George Floyd and marched today against police brutality.

The Warriors season is over as they are not one of the 22 teams who will be part of restarting the 2020-2021 season in Orlando this summer.