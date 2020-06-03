Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson And More Warriors Join Oakland Protest On Wednesday

Part of their teammates walking unity event

June 3, 2020
Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson

Oakland's own & Golden State Warriors player Juan Toscano-Anderson lead a walking unity event today in Oakland and many of his teammates joined in.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney & Damion Lee were among the Warriors in attendance.

The players have been vocal online in the wake of last week's murder of George Floyd and marched today against police brutality.

The Warriors season is over as they are not one of the 22 teams who will be part of restarting the 2020-2021 season in Orlando this summer.

