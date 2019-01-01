Steph Curry To Host Free Party And Concert At The Fox Theater On Friday

January 1, 2019


UPDATE: Steph says limited tickets can be claimed on Thursday (1/3) at his pop-up store from 12 PM - 7 PM

Golden State Warriors all-star Stephen Curry announced that he's hosting a free party and concert at Oakland's Fox Theater on Friday night January 4th as a thank you to the city of Oakland before the Warriors move across the Bay to the Chase Center in San Francisco after this season. Here's his announcement:

Hype to celebrate my 10th season in The Town with @uabasketball this Friday 1/4 at @foxoakland! I’ll be there + we got special performances all night! Stay tuned...

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

The celebration will be from 7 PM - 11 PM. Steph & emcees Sway & Ruby Lopez will host & the show will include musical performances from special guests, likely Bay Area rappers E-40, P-Lo, Mistah FAB, Saweetie & more who are tagged in his Instagram post and serve as a launch party for his latest shoe, the Curry 6. 

The only way to get your tickets seems to be stopping by the Steph Curry Pop-Up store on 9th & Broadway (472 9th St.) in Oakland prior to event.

There will also be free shows in San Jose all weekend as part of the College Football National Championship game with the likes of Logic, Leon Bridges, OneRepublic & more. Oh, and Imagine Dragons are set to perform a free show on Treasure Island on Monday.

