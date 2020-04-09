Steph Curry Surprised Oakland ICU Nurses With FaceTime Call Thanking And Encouraging Them

Several of the nurses have been wearing Warriors gear under their scrubs

After learning that a nurse at Oakland's Alta Bates Summit Medical Center has been wearing his jersey under her scrubs, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry felt he needed to reach out to her & her colleagues.

Shelby Delaney, a massive Warriors fan, was one of the first ICU nurses at the Oakland hospital to volunteer to help Coronavirus patients. Last week she posted on Facebook about the difficulty of these times and pointed out that she threw on her Curry jersey to summon her "inner Warrior".

Curry thanked Delaney and her colleagues and noted that while what's seen on the basketball court is fun and comes with lots of notoriety, more people need to see what goes in the medical profession, especially during a pandemic.

Steph and his wife Ayesha Curry previously donated 1 million meals to East Bay children affected by school closures during the Coronavirus outbreak.

