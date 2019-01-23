Steph Curry Explains His On-Court Slip On 'The Late Late Show'

On Monday night, deep into the third quarter of a Golden State Warriors blow out of the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry had an opportunity to try out "something nice [he> hadn't tried before." Then he slipped.

Did Stephen Curry slip on a wet spot? Steph: "I have no idea. A kid walked into a candy store with the whole half court empty. I was going to try something real nice that I hadn’t tried before. The Lord wouldn’t let me do it. " — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 22, 2019

On Tuesday, Curry joined his old Carpool Karaoke buddy James Corden to explain what happened in that embarrassing moment - saying that the ice from the Los Angeles Kings hockey game in the arena earlier in the day played a part.

Video of Stephen Curry Explains His Slip &amp; Airball

Steph was also tasked with hitting shots on a moving, human hoop & he did pretty well.

Video of Human Basketball Hoop w/ Stephen Curry

The Warriors continue their roadtrip Thursday night in Washington D.C. against the Wizards.