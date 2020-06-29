Steph And Ayesha Curry Plan To Distribute 2 Million Meals To Oakland Residents In Need

Back at the beginning of the Coronavirus crisis in March, Steph & Ayesha Curry teamed up with the Alameda County Food Bank to help feed Oakland children who wouldn't be able to get their usual meals they rely on at school. Since then the couple has joined forces with 100 Oakland restaurants to provide over 300,000 meals to Oakland residents in need.

The Currys are working with Chef José Andrés to serve the community in a big wayhttps://t.co/9PN3OsNExT — Eater SF (@eatersf) June 30, 2020

Now with Coronavirus cases surging again the two have doubled down on their committment to Oakland children, frontline workers, seniors and more by partnering with 200 Oakland restaurants to provide 2 million meals by the end of July.

Video of Restaurants for the People

The Curry's Eat, Play Learn Foundation has continued to partner with the Alameda County Food Bank & Oakland Unified School District as well to help out. For more head to Eater SF.