Steph And Ayesha Curry Plan To Distribute 2 Million Meals To Oakland Residents In Need

By the end of July

June 29, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Stephen Curry & Ayesha Curry

Steve Jennings / Stringer

Categories: 
Bay Area News
Food & Drink

Back at the beginning of the Coronavirus crisis in March, Steph & Ayesha Curry teamed up with the Alameda County Food Bank to help feed Oakland children who wouldn't be able to get their usual meals they rely on at school. Since then the couple has joined forces with 100 Oakland restaurants to provide over 300,000 meals to Oakland residents in need.

Now with Coronavirus cases surging again the two have doubled down on their committment to Oakland children, frontline workers, seniors and more by partnering with 200 Oakland restaurants to provide 2 million meals by the end of July.

The Curry's Eat, Play Learn Foundation has continued to partner with the Alameda County Food Bank & Oakland Unified School District as well to help out. For more head to Eater SF.

Tags: 
Steph
Ayesha
Oakland