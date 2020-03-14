Steph And Ayesha Curry Team Up With Food Bank To Make Sure Bay Area Kids Have Food Amid School Closures

While the NBA and all major sports are suspended and schools all around the Bay Area are closed due to curb the spread of COVID-19, Warriors star Stephen Curry, his wife Ayesha, and their Eat. Play. Learn Foundation are teaming up with the Alameda County Community Food Bank to bring meals to children who need them.

Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily. @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://t.co/nDqF7OoO0Z pic.twitter.com/nFp0w1eFqH — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 14, 2020

Noting that school meals are the relied on by many children as their main meals a day the Curry's are hoping to provide 1 million meals to keep kids from going hungry.

They urge you to make a donation if you can here.