Steph And Ayesha Curry Team Up With Food Bank To Make Sure Bay Area Kids Have Food Amid School Closures

They teamed with the Alameda County Food Bank

March 14, 2020
Stephen Curry & Ayesha Curry

Steve Jennings / Stringer

While the NBA and all major sports are suspended and schools all around the Bay Area are closed due to curb the spread of COVID-19, Warriors star Stephen Curry, his wife Ayesha, and their Eat. Play. Learn Foundation are teaming up with the Alameda County Community Food Bank to bring meals to children who need them.

Noting that school meals are the relied on by many children as their main meals a day the Curry's are hoping to provide 1 million meals to keep kids from going hungry.

They urge you to make a donation if you can here

