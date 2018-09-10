"Starter Witch Kit" Pulled By Sephora After Backlash From Actual Witches

Beauty store Sephora was preparing to launch a new "Starter Witch Kit" in collaboration with perfume brand Pinrose. That's no longer happening because those that have actually studied witchcraft were very upset about it.

. YOU HAVE BEEN HEARD WITCHES!!!!! . After our outrage about this "Witch Kit" Sephora has pulled it! It will not go on sale. I hope Sephora understands that they have helped many people who know nothing of Witchcraft before studying it from having very real bad things happen to them WITHOUT FIRST STUDYING WITCHCRAFT! Witchcraft is NOT for entertainment purposes. Witches are NOT entertainers. The queen of Witches, Hecate was NEVER going to let her followers be made a mockery of! . . . A post shared by PRIESTESS AUTUMN PHOENIX (@autumn_phoenix1) on Sep 8, 2018 at 11:47am PDT

The $42 kit contained sage, rose quartz, tarot cards, you know all those fun, trendy witchcraft items & it was set to hit Sephora stores ahead of Halloween.

This whole over the counter tarot cards x Sephora starter witch kit dangerous es hell and very headass .. don’t do magic at the mall kids ----‍♀️ — SZA (@sza) September 1, 2018

Last week, Pinrose posted an apology & announced that the kits were being pulled.

A note from us on the "Starter Witch Kit": https://t.co/Ji2seT1Gv7 — Pinrose (@pinrose) September 6, 2018

RIP "Starter Witch Kit" 2018-2018.