Starbucks To Require Face Masks At All Company-Owned Stores
As of July 15th
Those in the Bay Area are already accustomed to wearing face coverings inside Starbucks cafes and everywhere else they go, but now Starbucks is making a nationwide mandate for customers to wear face coverings at their company-owned stores starting July 15th.
STARBUCKS MANDATE: Starbucks says it will require customers to wear a face covering while visiting any of its company-owned cafe locations in the United States starting July 15.https://t.co/EIMSFpOdep— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) July 9, 2020
Stating that they're prioritizing the health of their employees & customers, this mandate will affect about 55% of the company's 18,000 stores.
Those who refuse to wear masks can still pick up their orders via curbside pick-up, or through the drive-thru.
Currently California is one of 22 states with a statewide mask mandate.