Starbucks To Require Face Masks At All Company-Owned Stores

Those in the Bay Area are already accustomed to wearing face coverings inside Starbucks cafes and everywhere else they go, but now Starbucks is making a nationwide mandate for customers to wear face coverings at their company-owned stores starting July 15th.

STARBUCKS MANDATE: Starbucks says it will require customers to wear a face covering while visiting any of its company-owned cafe locations in the United States starting July 15.https://t.co/EIMSFpOdep — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) July 9, 2020

Stating that they're prioritizing the health of their employees & customers, this mandate will affect about 55% of the company's 18,000 stores.

Those who refuse to wear masks can still pick up their orders via curbside pick-up, or through the drive-thru.

Currently California is one of 22 states with a statewide mask mandate.