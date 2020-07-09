Starbucks To Require Face Masks At All Company-Owned Stores

Those in the Bay Area are already accustomed to wearing face coverings inside Starbucks cafes and everywhere else they go, but now Starbucks is making a nationwide mandate for customers to wear face coverings at their company-owned stores starting July 15th.

Stating that they're prioritizing the health of their employees & customers, this mandate will affect about 55% of the company's 18,000 stores.

Those who refuse to wear masks can still pick up their orders via curbside pick-up, or through the drive-thru.

Currently California is one of 22 states with a statewide mask mandate.

