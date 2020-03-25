Starbucks Now Giving Free Coffee To First Responders And Healthcare Workers
Through May 3rd
Starbucks announced in a statement that they are now providing free coffee to first repsonders and healthcare workers through May 3rd. The coffee chain recently moved to a drive-thru only model across North America and this is their latest move to help out during the Coronavirus outbreak.
Starting today, we have temporarily closed our US and Canada in-store cafes, but select grocery and Drive Thru locations remain open. Starbucks Delivers on Uber Eats is also available in select markets. We are doing everything we can to make the best decisions for our partners (employees) and our customers. --For the latest updates, please visit the link in our bio.
Those who identify themselves as the following types of workers can get a free tall coffee (hot or iced):
- Police officers
- Firefighters
- Paramedics
- Doctors
- Nurses
- Hospital and medical staff, researchers
