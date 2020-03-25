Starbucks Now Giving Free Coffee To First Responders And Healthcare Workers

Through May 3rd

March 25, 2020
Starbucks announced in a statement that they are now providing free coffee to first repsonders and healthcare workers through May 3rd. The coffee chain recently moved to a drive-thru only model across North America and this is their latest move to help out during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Starting today, we have temporarily closed our US and Canada in-store cafes, but select grocery and Drive Thru locations remain open. Starbucks Delivers on Uber Eats is also available in select markets.⁣ ⁣ We are doing everything we can to make the best decisions for our partners (employees) and our customers. --For the latest updates, please visit the link in our bio.

Those who identify themselves as the following types of workers can get a free tall coffee (hot or iced):

  • Police officers
  • Firefighters
  • Paramedics
  • Doctors
  • Nurses
  • Hospital and medical staff, researchers

