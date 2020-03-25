Starbucks Now Giving Free Coffee To First Responders And Healthcare Workers

Starbucks announced in a statement that they are now providing free coffee to first repsonders and healthcare workers through May 3rd. The coffee chain recently moved to a drive-thru only model across North America and this is their latest move to help out during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Those who identify themselves as the following types of workers can get a free tall coffee (hot or iced):

Police officers

Firefighters

Paramedics

Doctors

Nurses

Hospital and medical staff, researchers

