Starbucks Makes An Effort To Block People From Watching Porn In Their Cafes

Tackling an issue that many didn't seem to be aware of, Starbucks is taking steps to make sure customers cannot watch porn in their stores.

Internet safety groups have been pressuring Starbucks for years to enhance the security on their public wi-fi due to concerns over people not only watching porn, but downloading child pornography while connected to the store's wi-fi, as well.

A peitition had been signed by 26,000 people hoping to get Starbucks to amend how it secures its networks & soon steps will be taken to make sure inapporpriate content will not be able to be viewed, or downloaded while connected to their wi-fi.