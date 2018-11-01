Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Reusable Cups For One Day Only - Friday

Starbucks will unveil four new Holiday cups on November 2nd. How exciting, we know. What's actually really cool is what they're doing on Friday only & that's giving out reusable cups while supplies last.

When you order one of their holiday drinks on November 2nd you'll be asked if you want a complimentary reusable red cup (while they still have them) & if ypu get one then you can use it to get $.50 off of grande drink after 2 PM on dates between 11/3/18 & 1/3/19.

Go get one & help out with limiting trash.