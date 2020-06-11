Starbucks Employees Asked Not To Wear Anything Supporting Black Lives Matter

Buzzfeed News has obtained an internal memo sent to Starbucks employees warning them not to wear anything that shows support for the Black Lives Matter movement because it could incite violence. The company said that the policy falls under their existing rules against employees that advocate for a political, religious or personal issue.

A top executive also reportedly sent a video message noting that agitators who misunderstand the fundamental principles of BLM could seek to "amplify divisiveness" if they see messages displayed in a store.

Starbucks posted messages in support of the movement across their social channels last week.

Employees report that the company has previously encouraged employees to wear things that support the LGBTQ+ community during the annual June pride month. So, you might still see those this month.

