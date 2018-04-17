Starbucks To Close More Than 8,000 Stores On May 29 For Racial Bias Education

In the wake of the scandal involving two black men being arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks for trespassing last week, Starbucks has announced that some 8,000 company-owned U.S. locations will close on the afternoon of Tuesday May 29 for racial bias training.

BREAKING: Starbucks will close more than 8,000 US stores on afternoon of May 29 to conduct racial-bias education for employees. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 17, 2018

It's the latest step Starbucks has taken among with several apologies since the incident on April 12.

We apologize to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/suUsytXHks — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018

It's unclear which stores exactly will be closing that afternoon, but that will be more than half of their roughly 14,000 locations in the U.S.