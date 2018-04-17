Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Starbucks To Close More Than 8,000 Stores On May 29 For Racial Bias Education

April 17, 2018
In the wake of the scandal involving two black men being arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks for trespassing last week, Starbucks has announced that some 8,000 company-owned U.S. locations will close on the afternoon of Tuesday May 29 for racial bias training.

It's the latest step Starbucks has taken among with several apologies since the incident on April 12.

It's unclear which stores exactly will be closing that afternoon, but that will be more than half of their roughly 14,000 locations in the U.S.

