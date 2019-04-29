'Star Wars'-Themed Beer Walk To Be Held In San Jose On May The 4th
This Saturday is May 4th, a day of celebration for 'Star Wars' fans and this year it falls on a Saturday, so there's even more reason to celebrate. There's a few ways you can do so right here in the Bay Area with a 'Star Wars'-themed bar crawl in San Francisco, or with this beer walk in San Jose's Japantown.
Did you get your tickets? Your costume? Lightsaber? Feel the force this Saturday, May 4th during our Star Wars Beerwalk in @japantownsj. Early bird tickets at thebeerwalk.com #beerwalk #dipsomania #japantown
The beer walk will be held from 2 - 5 PM on Saturday throughout bars, boutiques, restaurants and more in San Jose's Japantown. Tickets are $35 in advance & $40 day of (if not sold out). You can get yours here. Check in begins at 1:30 PM at Jack's Bar & Lounge (167 E. Taylor Street).
Here's the locations where you will be tasting beer:
- 7 Bamboo Lounge
- San Jose Autoworks
- Banana Crepe
- Biscuits - Give a Dog a Bone
- Classic Loot
- Cukui
- East Taylor Barbershop
- Happi House
- Headliners
- Jack's Bar & Lounge
- JT Express
- Jtown Pizza Co.
- Kaizen Salon
- Kogura Company
- Nichi Bei Bussan
- Nikkei Traditions San Jose Japan-Town
- Paradox
- The Get Down
- Ukelele Jams
- Zonkey
& the participating breweries:
- 21st Amendment
- The Brooklyn Brewery
- Camino Brewing Company
- Coronado Brewing Company
- Discretion Brewing
- Freewheel Brewing Company
- Fort Point Beer Company
- Golden State Brewery
- Gordon Biersch Brewing Company
- Hapa's Brewing Company
- Hermitage Brewing Company
- High Water Brewing
- Laughing Monk Brewing
- Lost Coast Brewery
- Original Pattern Brewing Co.
- Santa Clara Valley Brewing
- Seven Stills
- Seismic Brewing Company
- Shadow Puppet Brewing Company
- Six Rivers Brewery
Which beer do you want? Sample 20 breweries (tagged)during the Star Wars Beerwalk THIS SATURAY, MAY 4th at 2pm-5pm in @japantownsj Early bird tickets at thebeerwalk.com #beerwalk #dipsomania #maythe4thbewithyou #maythefourthbewithyou #maythefourthbeerwithyou #maythe4thbeerwithyou #japantownsj