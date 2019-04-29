'Star Wars'-Themed Beer Walk To Be Held In San Jose On May The 4th

This Saturday is May 4th, a day of celebration for 'Star Wars' fans and this year it falls on a Saturday, so there's even more reason to celebrate. There's a few ways you can do so right here in the Bay Area with a 'Star Wars'-themed bar crawl in San Francisco, or with this beer walk in San Jose's Japantown.

The beer walk will be held from 2 - 5 PM on Saturday throughout bars, boutiques, restaurants and more in San Jose's Japantown. Tickets are $35 in advance & $40 day of (if not sold out). You can get yours here. Check in begins at 1:30 PM at Jack's Bar & Lounge (167 E. Taylor Street).

Here's the locations where you will be tasting beer:

7 Bamboo Lounge

San Jose Autoworks

Banana Crepe

Biscuits - Give a Dog a Bone

Classic Loot

Cukui

East Taylor Barbershop

Happi House

Headliners

Jack's Bar & Lounge

JT Express

Jtown Pizza Co.

Kaizen Salon

Kogura Company

Nichi Bei Bussan

Nikkei Traditions San Jose Japan-Town

Paradox

The Get Down

Ukelele Jams

Zonkey

& the participating breweries: