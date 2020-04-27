Disney Plus Releasing 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Early For May The 4th

Coming to Disney+ about two months earlier than expected, 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' will arrive on the streaming service on May 4th along with a new 'The Mandalorian' docuseries and the final episode of 'Star Wars: the Clone Wars'.

Disney+ has done similar early released from 'Frozen 2' & 'Onward'. With 'The Rise of Skywalker' coming to the service you'll now be able to stream all nine 'Star Wars' films.

'Rogue One' & "Solo' are also on Disney+ if you want to stream even more films from the 'Star Wars' universe.