Disney Plus Releasing 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Early For May The 4th
All nine Star Wars films will be streamable.
April 27, 2020
Coming to Disney+ about two months earlier than expected, 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' will arrive on the streaming service on May 4th along with a new 'The Mandalorian' docuseries and the final episode of 'Star Wars: the Clone Wars'.
All 9 films, all in one place. Stream the complete Skywalker Saga on May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus.
Disney+ has done similar early released from 'Frozen 2' & 'Onward'. With 'The Rise of Skywalker' coming to the service you'll now be able to stream all nine 'Star Wars' films.
'Rogue One' & "Solo' are also on Disney+ if you want to stream even more films from the 'Star Wars' universe.