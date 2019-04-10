Star Wars Bar Crawl Planned In San Francisco For May 4th

A special 'Star Wars'-themed bar crawl is coming to San Francisco on Saturday May 4th, otherwise known as Star Wars Day.

Barcrawlerz

Beginning at Northstar Cafe (1560 Powell St.) a $15 GA wristband will be picked up there & will get you into all of the night's participating bars.

You can also get a four-pack of tix for $45. There will be themed drink specials all evening & costumes are encouraged.

For tickets and info head to the Facebook event page. The participating bars will be published on May 2nd.