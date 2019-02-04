Stanford Partners With Goldenvoice For New Summer Concert Series At Frost Amphitheater

Stanford's revamped Frost Amphitheater will soon host some bands you love thanks to a new concert series the school's art presenting organization is putting on in conjuction with promoters Goldenvoice. Rock, pop, & all sorts of shows will start this summer and extend through October.

Stoked to officially announce our partnership with @StanfordLive at Stanford University’s newly renovated Frost Amphitheater, opening summer 2019 -- https://t.co/ULcZHsJXlF pic.twitter.com/TF2PgXNZT6 — GoldenvoiceSF (@GoldenvoiceSF) February 4, 2019

You might know Goldenvoice best at the company that puts on Coachella & runs San Francisco venues such as The Warfield, Slim's, & Great American Music Hall. The San Francisco Symphony has already announced several dates at Frost in July.

Partnerships between @StanfordLive and @goldenvoice as well as @SFSymphony will bring live performance to this iconic venue starting summer 2019. https://t.co/HEo3cxGOAl pic.twitter.com/E22KAYHX6G — frostamphitheater (@frost_stanford_) February 4, 2019

This news comes on the heels of reports that Oakland's Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center is being renovated and could reopen in 2020.

More great places to watch live music in the Bay Area is good news.