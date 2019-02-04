Stanford Partners With Goldenvoice For New Summer Concert Series At Frost Amphitheater

February 4, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Tatyana Gundar | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Music

Stanford's revamped Frost Amphitheater will soon host some bands you love thanks to a new concert series the school's art presenting organization is putting on in conjuction with promoters Goldenvoice. Rock, pop, & all sorts of shows will start this summer and extend through October.

You might know Goldenvoice best at the company that puts on Coachella & runs San Francisco venues such as The Warfield, Slim's, & Great American Music Hall. The San Francisco Symphony has already announced several dates at Frost in July.

This news comes on the heels of reports that Oakland's Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center is being renovated and could reopen in 2020.

More great places to watch live music in the Bay Area is good news.

Tags: 
Frost Amphitheater
Stanford
Goldenvoice