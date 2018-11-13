Stan Lee Will Make Cameos In At Least Two Upcoming Marvel Films

Prior to his passing, Marvel co-creator Stan Lee filmed cameos for at least two upcoming Marvel films: 'Captain Marvel,' & 'Avengers 4'.

Stan Lee had already filmed his Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 cameos https://t.co/roaWbDysn8 — The Independent (@Independent) November 13, 2018

Fans had been worried that his cameo in this fall's 'Venom' film would be his last, but that will thankfully not be the case & it's currently unclear if he will appear in the next Spider-Man film, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.

To his fans, Stan Lee was as much of a superhero as the comic book legends he created -- especially during his brief on-screen appearances. Here are his top 5 cameos. https://t.co/mfKeLAbcAV pic.twitter.com/CQ9XBiOgsS — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 13, 2018

Lee's voice will be heard in 'Ralph Breaks The Internet' due out Nov. 21. 'Captain Marvel' will be out March 8, 2019 & 'Avengers 4' hits theaters on May 3, 2019.