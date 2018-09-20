Spotify Now Allows Artists To Upload Their Music Direct To The Platform For Free

In a major music industry development today, streaming giant Spotify will now allow artists to upload music straight to their platform without using a distributor.

The feature is currently still being beta tested, but it will allow artists to bypass the need for labels, or a third-party aggregator to get their music onto the service. If you have a Spotify For Artists account you'll have access to an upload function & you'll be able to utilize that for free.

Distributors like Tunecore, CD Baby, DistroKid and many others who've traditionally taken care of this work typically charge a fee of some sort, so the fact that Spotify is offering this service for free is a pretty big deal.

The new upload tool will be strictly for uploading content that they own 100% of the copywrite for. Filters are in place to avoid from others infringing on the service & uploading content at will.

