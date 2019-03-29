'Spongebob' And 'Mean Girls' Musicals Coming To San Francisco In 2020

SHN SF has announced their big 2019-2020 season of shows earlier this week and it includes runs of 'Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical,' The 'Mean Girls' musical, 'The Book of Mormon,' & Sting's 'The Last Ship'.

Sting will star in the SF run of 'The Last Ship,' a musical about his childhood growing up in the English shipbuilding community will be at the Golden gate Theatre from Feb. 20 - March 20, 2020.

Here's when the other shows will come to the Golden Gate Theatre:

  • Feb. 12 - Feb. 16, 2020: Spongebob
  • March 31 - April 26, 2020: The Book of Mormon
  • June 30 - August 2, 2020: Mean Girls

The Spongebob musical features music from the likes of Panic! At The Disco, The Flaming Lips, & more.

For more shows & tickets head to shnsf.com.

