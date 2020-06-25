Splash Mountain Being Reimagined With "Princess And The Frog" Theme At Disneyland & Disney World

Disney will update the Splash Mountain rides at both Disneyland and Disney World with a new “Princess and the Frog” theme. This comes after a petition aimed to get the ride rebranded from its 'Song Of The South' theme to one focusing on "Princess And The Frog".

Splash Mountain will be rethemed to "The Princess and the Frog," featuring Disney's first Black princess. The move comes as fans urged Disney to retheme the log flume ride due to the problematic 1946 film "Song of the South," which it is based upon. https://t.co/AKstlPfmOn — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 25, 2020

A date has not been set for the debut of the Splash Mountain ride makeovers.

The Splash Mountain rides on both coasts will return with their existing back stories when Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom eventually reopen following extended coronavirus closures.

On Wednesday Disneyland announced that it will not reopen on July 17th as previously expected.

