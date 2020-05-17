Bay Area-Based Specialty's Cafe And Bakery Announces Permanent Closure

Pleasanton-based Specialty's Cafe & Bakery has announced that they are closing their 50 stores across California, Washington & Illinois for good as of May 20th. "Specialty's Cafe & Bakery is closing after 33 years of business. Current market conditions attributed to COVID-19 and shelter-in-place policies have decimated company revenues." Reads a message on their website.

The brand launched in 1987 and focused on breakfast offerings as well as cookies, pastries, muffins, sandiwches and more.

Specialty's also was a staple for catered lunches for businesses around the Bay Area.