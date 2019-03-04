Southwest Begins Bay Area Service To Hawaii With Tix As Low As $49

Starting March 17 you'll be able to fly Southwest from Oakland, or San Jose to Hawaii and one-way tickets are as low as $49. You'll be able to fly to Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island for now with service to Kauai coming soon. Get tickets here.

On Southwest there's no fees to change your tickets & you can fly with two bags for free. There will be snack service on flights from the Bay Area to Hawaii.

Southwest completed their test-flight from Oakland to Hawaii in February to prove to the FAA that the airline can handle long haul, over-ocean flights.