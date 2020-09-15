'South Park' To Tackle Pandemic In Hour-Long Special Premiering Sept. 30th

'South Park' is set to make its return and they'll do so with something many have been hoping to see for months: how the show will take on the Coronavirus pandemic. "The Pandemic Special" is set to air Wednesday September 30th at 8PM on Comedy Central.

It'll be the first episode of the show's 24th season and will deal with masks, distance learning, kids going back to school (where teachers have been replaced by cops), and surely a whole lot more because it's 2020.

Encores will air at 9PM & 10PM after the initial premiere and it will be available on HBO Max the following day.