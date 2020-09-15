'South Park' To Tackle Pandemic In Hour-Long Special Premiering Sept. 30th
Premiering September 30th
'South Park' is set to make its return and they'll do so with something many have been hoping to see for months: how the show will take on the Coronavirus pandemic. "The Pandemic Special" is set to air Wednesday September 30th at 8PM on Comedy Central.
Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman. The hour-long supersized episode titled “The Pandemic Special” premieres on Wednesday, September 30 at 8pm ET on Comedy Central. Follow @tegridyfarms #SouthPark #Cartman #TegridyFarms #RandyMarsh #PandemicSpecial
It'll be the first episode of the show's 24th season and will deal with masks, distance learning, kids going back to school (where teachers have been replaced by cops), and surely a whole lot more because it's 2020.
Encores will air at 9PM & 10PM after the initial premiere and it will be available on HBO Max the following day.