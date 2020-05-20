South Lake Tahoe Warns Tourists They Could Face $1,000 Fine For Visiting Over Memorial Day Weekend

Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend El Dorado County officials are reminding people that the travel ban that was put in place on April 3rd remains in place for South Lake Tahoe and those found violating the Tahoe travel restriction could face fines of up to $1,000.

Homeowners can return to their properties, but tourists are expected to stay home this weekend and until the ban is lifted.

Local police have the power to arrest individuals, but instead are expected to focus on educating tourists and issuing fines when necessary. You can be fined for each day your found violating the order.

Property owners who are caught renting to tourists are also subject to fines.