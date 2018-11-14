Sour Patch Kids Cereal Hits Walmart Shelves In December

November 14, 2018
Sour Patch Kids will now come in cereal form starting December 26th when they hit shelves at Walmart. Early reviews say that the cereal nails the sour flavors of the candy & it's been called a sour take on Fruity Pebbles. 

The cereal is expected to be widely available by June 2019.

A box will cost you $4 and you'll be able to enjoy it soon.

