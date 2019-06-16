SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 06.16.2019
Here's what you heard on the Father's Day edition of Soundcheck with Dallas:
9 PM
Marshmello – Rescue Me (Feat. A Day To Remember)
James Supercave – Falling
K.Flay – Sister (Local)
Morgxn – A New Way
RUFUS DU SOL – No Place
Yungblud – Parents
Audrey Mika – Y U Gotta Be Like That (Local)
SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)
The Born Love – Badlands
Cage The Elephant – Social Cues
Clairo – Bags
COIN – Crash My Car
LUC – Over It
Finish Ticket – Dream Song (Local)
10 PM
Love Fame Tragedy – My Cheating Heart
First In Flight – Chopsticks And Champagne (Local)
Hembree – Culture
Mxmtoon – Prom Dress (Local)
Yeasayer – Ecstatic Baby
Crooked Teeth – Beg
Silversun Pickups – Freakazoid
Talkie – Bumer Summerrr (Local)
Luna Aura – Crash Dive
Bon Iver – Hey Ma
Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)
Phantom Planet – Balisong
HIGHSOCIETY – Daydream (Local)
The Regrettes – Dress Up
Black Match - Nowhere
11 PM
Winnetka Bowling League – Kombucha
Crooked Colours – You’ll Never dance Alone
Madeon – All My Friends
The Band CAMINO – Daphne Blue
Lyrah – Down Low (Stripped Version) (Local)
I the Mighty – Cave In (Local)
Foals – In Degrees
Sleater-Kinner – Hurry On Home
SG Lewis – Flames
Jay Som – Superbike (Local)
Bay Ledges – I Wonder
The Happys – Cut The Rope (Local)
Yuno – Sunlight
Local Natives – When Am I Gonna Lose You?
Ultra Q – Redwood (Local)