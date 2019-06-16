SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 06.16.2019

Here's what you heard on the Father's Day edition of Soundcheck with Dallas:

9 PM

Marshmello – Rescue Me (Feat. A Day To Remember)

James Supercave – Falling

K.Flay – Sister (Local)

Morgxn – A New Way

RUFUS DU SOL – No Place

Yungblud – Parents

Audrey Mika – Y U Gotta Be Like That (Local)

SWMRS – Lose Lose Lose (Local)

The Born Love – Badlands

Cage The Elephant – Social Cues

Clairo – Bags

COIN – Crash My Car

LUC – Over It

Finish Ticket – Dream Song (Local)

10 PM

Love Fame Tragedy – My Cheating Heart

First In Flight – Chopsticks And Champagne (Local)

Hembree – Culture

Mxmtoon – Prom Dress (Local)

Yeasayer – Ecstatic Baby

Crooked Teeth – Beg

Silversun Pickups – Freakazoid

Talkie – Bumer Summerrr (Local)

Luna Aura – Crash Dive

Bon Iver – Hey Ma

Life Size Models – Polar Nights (Local)

Phantom Planet – Balisong

HIGHSOCIETY – Daydream (Local)

The Regrettes – Dress Up

Black Match - Nowhere

11 PM

Winnetka Bowling League – Kombucha

Crooked Colours – You’ll Never dance Alone

Madeon – All My Friends

The Band CAMINO – Daphne Blue

Lyrah – Down Low (Stripped Version) (Local)

I the Mighty – Cave In (Local)

Foals – In Degrees

Sleater-Kinner – Hurry On Home

SG Lewis – Flames

Jay Som – Superbike (Local)

Bay Ledges – I Wonder

The Happys – Cut The Rope (Local)

Yuno – Sunlight

Local Natives – When Am I Gonna Lose You?

Ultra Q – Redwood (Local) ​