SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 05.12.2019
Here's the Soundcheck playlist for May 12, 2019 - Hosted by Dallas, produced by Nadia.
9 PM
White Lies – Tokyo
SWMRS – Trashbag Baby (Local)
Flora Cash – They Own This Town
Silversun Pickups – Freakazoid
Beta State – Show Me The Light (Local)
Charly Bliss – Hard To Believe
Tame Impala – Borderline
Stick Up Kid – Soul Drive (Local)
Major Lazer – Can’t Take It From Me (Feat. Skip Marley)
Hot Milk – Take Your Jacket
mxmtoon – Prom Dress (Local)
Local Natives – When Am I Gonna Lose You?
Barns Courtney – You And I
Talkie – Bummer Sumerrr (Local)
New Politics – Comeback Kid
10 PM
X Ambassadors – Hey Child
Blink-182 – Blame It On My Youth
Same Girls – Wait (Local)
PLGRMS – Daylight
Lyrah – Down Low (Local)
Moby Rich – Sabotage
Angels & Airwaves – Rebel Girl
Shut Ups – Cement Hands (Local)
FINNEAS – Lost A Friend
Jack River – Adolescent
Flor – Dancing Around
vverevvolf – The Other Side (Local)
Foals – In Degrees
SYML – Wildfire
The Dangerous – Gangsta (Local)
The Happys – Cut The Rope (Local)
11 PM
Cage The Elephant – Social Cues
All The Rest – Our Youth
Emily Afton – Back In San Francisco (Local)
Hotel Garuda – Head In the Trees
Sum 41 – Out For Blood
Finish Ticket – Dream Song (Local)
Au/Ra – Assassin
PLTS – Young Ones
Absofacto – Dissolve
Ultra Q – Redwood (Local)
Alison Wonderland – Peace
I The Mighty – Cave In (Local)
Oli Fox – Young
Elohim – Braindead
Sjowgren – Seventeen (Local)