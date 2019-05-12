SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 05.12.2019

Here's the Soundcheck playlist for May 12, 2019 - Hosted by Dallas, produced by Nadia.

9 PM

White Lies – Tokyo

SWMRS – Trashbag Baby (Local)

Flora Cash – They Own This Town

Silversun Pickups – Freakazoid

Beta State – Show Me The Light (Local)

Charly Bliss – Hard To Believe

Tame Impala – Borderline

Stick Up Kid – Soul Drive (Local)

Major Lazer – Can’t Take It From Me (Feat. Skip Marley)

Hot Milk – Take Your Jacket

mxmtoon – Prom Dress (Local)

Local Natives – When Am I Gonna Lose You?

Barns Courtney – You And I

Talkie – Bummer Sumerrr (Local)

New Politics – Comeback Kid

10 PM

X Ambassadors – Hey Child

Blink-182 – Blame It On My Youth

Same Girls – Wait (Local)

PLGRMS – Daylight

Lyrah – Down Low (Local)

Moby Rich – Sabotage

Angels & Airwaves – Rebel Girl

Shut Ups – Cement Hands (Local)

FINNEAS – Lost A Friend

Jack River – Adolescent

Flor – Dancing Around

vverevvolf – The Other Side (Local)

Foals – In Degrees

SYML – Wildfire

The Dangerous – Gangsta (Local)

The Happys – Cut The Rope (Local)

11 PM

Cage The Elephant – Social Cues

All The Rest – Our Youth

Emily Afton – Back In San Francisco (Local)

Hotel Garuda – Head In the Trees

Sum 41 – Out For Blood

Finish Ticket – Dream Song (Local)

Au/Ra – Assassin

PLTS – Young Ones

Absofacto – Dissolve

Ultra Q – Redwood (Local)

Alison Wonderland – Peace

I The Mighty – Cave In (Local)

Oli Fox – Young

Elohim – Braindead

Sjowgren – Seventeen (Local) ​