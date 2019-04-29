SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 04.28.2019
Here's what Dallas played on Soundcheck on Sunday April 28, 2019. Produced by Nadia.
9 PM
Finish Ticket – Dream Song (Local)
Alex Lahey – Am I Doing It Right
Tame Impala – Borderline
Bastille – Doom Days
Stick Up Kid – Soul Drive (Local)
Vampire Weekend – This Life
Badflower – Promise Me
Absofacto – Dissolve
HIGHSOCIETY – Daydream (Feat. Sunnie Williams) (Local)
Sum 41 – Out For Blood
Mallrat – Groceries
Black Keys – Eagle Birds
Hotel Garuda – Head In The Trees
Birthday – Oakland (Local)
10 PM
The Interrupters – Gave You Everything
The Trims – Bending Time (Local)
Au/Ra – Assassin
CRUISR – Get Out
The Dangerous – Gangsta (Local)
Misty Mtn – Float On
Modest Mouse – Poison The Well
Billie Eilish – bad guy
SWMRS – Lonely Ghost (Local)
The Midnight – Lost boy
New Politics – Comeback Kid
Still Woozy – Goodie Bag (Local)
PUP – See You At Your Funeral
Bob Moses – Nothing But You
Lyrah – Down Low (Local)
Twin XL - Good
11 PM
Walking On Cars – Too Emotional
Zaia – Blue
Youngest of Elders – Fiction (Local)
Jack River – Adolescent
Frenship – Remind You
The Score – Dreamin’ (Feat. Blackbear)
Alexa Melo – Hollow (Local)
The band CAMINO – Less Than I Do
Alison Wonderland – Peace
Cemetery Sun – Upside Down (Local)
Hembree – Heart
Half The Animal – Hi Lo
Mosa Wild – Night
NRVS LVRS – Whatever & Ever (Local)
A R I Z O N A – Find Someone
White Lies – Tokyo
Mxmtoon – I Feel Like Chet (Local)