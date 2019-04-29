SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 04.28.2019

Here's what Dallas played on Soundcheck on Sunday April 28, 2019. Produced by Nadia.

9 PM

Finish Ticket – Dream Song (Local)

Alex Lahey – Am I Doing It Right

Tame Impala – Borderline

Bastille – Doom Days

Stick Up Kid – Soul Drive (Local)

Vampire Weekend – This Life

Badflower – Promise Me

Absofacto – Dissolve

HIGHSOCIETY – Daydream (Feat. Sunnie Williams) (Local)

Sum 41 – Out For Blood

Mallrat – Groceries

Black Keys – Eagle Birds

Hotel Garuda – Head In The Trees

Birthday – Oakland (Local)

10 PM

The Interrupters – Gave You Everything

The Trims – Bending Time (Local)

Au/Ra – Assassin

CRUISR – Get Out

The Dangerous – Gangsta (Local)

Misty Mtn – Float On

Modest Mouse – Poison The Well

Billie Eilish – bad guy

SWMRS – Lonely Ghost (Local)

The Midnight – Lost boy

New Politics – Comeback Kid

Still Woozy – Goodie Bag (Local)

PUP – See You At Your Funeral

Bob Moses – Nothing But You

Lyrah – Down Low (Local)

Twin XL - Good

11 PM

Walking On Cars – Too Emotional

Zaia – Blue

Youngest of Elders – Fiction (Local)

Jack River – Adolescent

Frenship – Remind You

The Score – Dreamin’ (Feat. Blackbear)

Alexa Melo – Hollow (Local)

The band CAMINO – Less Than I Do

Alison Wonderland – Peace

Cemetery Sun – Upside Down (Local)

Hembree – Heart

Half The Animal – Hi Lo

Mosa Wild – Night

NRVS LVRS – Whatever & Ever (Local)

A R I Z O N A – Find Someone

White Lies – Tokyo

Mxmtoon – I Feel Like Chet (Local)