SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 03.29.2020
Here's what Dallas played on Soundcheck on March 29, 2020:
9 PM
Alkaline Trio - Minds Like Minefields
Dizzy - Sunflower
Dayglow - Can I Call You Tonight?
Sjowgren - Flip Phone (Local)
LoveLeo - Rosie
Tones And I - Bad Child
Magic Giant - Disaster Party
The Limousines - Parachute (Local)
No Love For The Middle Child - February
RAC - Stuck On You (Feat. Phil Good)
Lyrah - The View (Local)
almost monday - broken people
Lastlings - Take My Hand
DREAMERS - Heat Seeker
guardin - Alive
ufo ufo - Strange Clouds
10 PM
Porter Robinson - Something Comforting
Life Size Models - Bayshore Freeway (Local)
Millie Turner - Jungle
Steve Aoki - Halfway Dead (Feat. Travis Barker & Global Dan)
070 Shake - Guilty Conscience
Chaz Cardigan - Not OK!
mxmtoon - quiet motions (Local)
Moby Rich - Get High
Shallou - Good Together (Feat. Ashe)
Ghost Rock - Find Your Way (Local)
Gavin Haley - Tati (Feat. Yung Pinch)
Nothing But Thieves - Is Everybody Going Crazy?
Soccer Mommy - Circle The Drain
Kunzite - NOVAS
Everyone You Know - Seen It All
The Hunna - Cover You (Feat. Travis Barker)
11 PM
Arrested Youth - Brightside
CHVRCHES - Forever
Day Wave - Starting Again (Local)
The Aces - Daydream
Flume - The Difference (Feat. Toro y Moi)
Weekend Youth - Vacation (Local)
Zola Blood - Two Hearts
American Teeth - 2Late
The Airborne Toxic Event - Come On Out
Foreign Air - The Apartment
Purity Ring - Stardew
Finish Ticket - Black Horse (Local)
Handsome Ghost - Vampires
Little Hurt - Better Drugs
Phantogram - Pedestal
Holly Humberstone - Falling Asleep At The Wheel