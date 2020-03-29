SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 03.29.2020

Here's what Dallas played on Soundcheck on March 29, 2020:

9 PM

Alkaline Trio - Minds Like Minefields

Dizzy - Sunflower

Dayglow - Can I Call You Tonight?

Sjowgren - Flip Phone (Local)

LoveLeo - Rosie

Tones And I - Bad Child

Magic Giant - Disaster Party

The Limousines - Parachute (Local)

No Love For The Middle Child - February

RAC - Stuck On You (Feat. Phil Good)

Lyrah - The View (Local)

almost monday - broken people

Lastlings - Take My Hand

DREAMERS - Heat Seeker

guardin - Alive

ufo ufo - Strange Clouds

10 PM

Porter Robinson - Something Comforting

Life Size Models - Bayshore Freeway (Local)

Millie Turner - Jungle

Steve Aoki - Halfway Dead (Feat. Travis Barker & Global Dan)

070 Shake - Guilty Conscience

Chaz Cardigan - Not OK!

mxmtoon - quiet motions (Local)

Moby Rich - Get High

Shallou - Good Together (Feat. Ashe)

Ghost Rock - Find Your Way (Local)

Gavin Haley - Tati (Feat. Yung Pinch)

Nothing But Thieves - Is Everybody Going Crazy?

Soccer Mommy - Circle The Drain

Kunzite - NOVAS

Everyone You Know - Seen It All

The Hunna - Cover You (Feat. Travis Barker)

11 PM

Arrested Youth - Brightside

CHVRCHES - Forever

Day Wave - Starting Again (Local)

The Aces - Daydream

Flume - The Difference (Feat. Toro y Moi)

Weekend Youth - Vacation (Local)

Zola Blood - Two Hearts

American Teeth - 2Late

The Airborne Toxic Event - Come On Out

Foreign Air - The Apartment

Purity Ring - Stardew

Finish Ticket - Black Horse (Local)

Handsome Ghost - Vampires

Little Hurt - Better Drugs

Phantogram - Pedestal

Holly Humberstone - Falling Asleep At The Wheel