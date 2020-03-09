Sonoma Harvest Music Festival Announces 2020 Lineup
BottleRock Napa has announced the lineup for the 2020 edition of the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival over two weekends this September at the B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen, CA.
Empire of the Sun, Young the Giant, Modest Mouse, Fitz and The Tantrums
Empire of the Sun, Young the Giant, Modest Mouse, Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros, The Fitz and The Tantrums