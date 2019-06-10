Sonoma Harvest Music Festival Announces 2019 Lineup Feat. Death Cab For Cutie, CHVRCHES And More

June 10, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Kevin Winter / Timothy Norris - Getty Images

Categories: 
Music

Bottlerock Napa presents the 2019 Sonoma Harvest Music Festival on the weekends of September 14th & 15th and September 21st & 22nd at the B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen, California (Sonoma County). Here's the lineup:

Tickets are on sale Wednesday June 12th at 10AM and you can win them every morning this week with DK! For more head to Sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.

-- Mark your calendars: Sonoma Harvest Music Festival is back in 2019 for TWO weekends with TWO different lineups! Join us September 14-15 and September 21-22 at B.R. Cohn Winery. --☀️-- Lineup announcements coming soon on June 10 at 8am PDT! Tickets on sale June 12 at 10am PDT.  Learn more at in -- bio.

A post shared by Sonoma Harvest Music Festival (@sonomaharvestmusicfest) on

 

Tags: 
Sonoma Harvest Music Festival
Death Cab for Cutie
CHVRCHES
Walk the Moon