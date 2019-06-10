Sonoma Harvest Music Festival Announces 2019 Lineup Feat. Death Cab For Cutie, CHVRCHES And More
June 10, 2019
Bottlerock Napa presents the 2019 Sonoma Harvest Music Festival on the weekends of September 14th & 15th and September 21st & 22nd at the B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen, California (Sonoma County). Here's the lineup:
Tickets are on sale Wednesday June 12th at 10AM. For more head to Sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.
