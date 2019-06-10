Sonoma Harvest Music Festival Announces 2019 Lineup Feat. Death Cab For Cutie, CHVRCHES And More

Bottlerock Napa presents the 2019 Sonoma Harvest Music Festival on the weekends of September 14th & 15th and September 21st & 22nd at the B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen, California (Sonoma County). Here's the lineup:

Tickets are on sale Wednesday June 12th at 10AM and you can win them every morning this week with DK! For more head to Sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.