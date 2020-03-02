Sonoma County School Closes Due To Coronavirus Concerns

March 2, 2020
Dallas
An independent K-8 school in Sonoma County, Healdsburg School, closed on Monday after a person associated with the school came into contact with a Coronavirus patient.

An adult member of their community, who is not an employee, came into contact with the patient and officials decided to keep the school closed on Monday as a precaution.

As of Monday morning there are now 9 Coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County, one presumed positive in San Mateo County and most recently a pair of hospital workers tested positive, one from Solano County & one from Alameda County.

