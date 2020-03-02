Sonoma County School Closes Due To Coronavirus Concerns

An independent K-8 school in Sonoma County, Healdsburg School, closed on Monday after a person associated with the school came into contact with a Coronavirus patient.

Healdsburg School in North Bay closes amid coronavirus concern https://t.co/BLXeME9quH pic.twitter.com/BjtcZVhNOf — SFGate (@SFGate) March 2, 2020

An adult member of their community, who is not an employee, came into contact with the patient and officials decided to keep the school closed on Monday as a precaution.

As of Monday morning there are now 9 Coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County, one presumed positive in San Mateo County and most recently a pair of hospital workers tested positive, one from Solano County & one from Alameda County.