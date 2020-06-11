Sonoma County Joins Napa County With Opening Of Wineries And Breweries

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Health officials in Sonoma County announced Wednesday that tasting rooms for wineries and breweries in the county will be able to operate again without a requirement to serve food at the same time starting Friday.

County officials announced the change Wednesday afternoon, the latest easing of restrictions recently after widespread shelter orders implemented in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change will be effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, the same date that Gov. Gavin Newsom is easing the requirement.

The county last month had allowed wineries and tasting rooms to reopen for sit-down outdoor meals if the business had a food facility permit, but otherwise they were only able to provide curbside pickup and deliveries.

State public health and workplace safety officials had issued guidance last month specific for restaurants, bars and wineries, and the county said the change to its order is to adhere to the state recommendations.

More information about the county’s Public Health Order and other local updates about the COVID-19 crisis can be found at the county website.

Napa County began letting tasting rooms open on Monday.