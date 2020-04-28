Sonoma County Fair Canceled For The First Time Since World War II

Following suit of cancelations of the California State Fair & the Marin County Fair, this summer's Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa has been called off due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. It'll be the first time since World War II that the fair has been canceled.

Sonoma County Public's Health Officer banned large events in the region through Labor Day, which led to the fair's board of directors unanimously voting to cancel the festivities set for August 5 - 16, 2020.

They hope to return in 2021.