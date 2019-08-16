Sonic Runway Art Installation To Return San Jose In 2020

A popular art installation that was near San Jose's City Hall between late 2017 and spring 2018 is set to return to it's old location next year and this time it will be a bit more permanent with plans to keep the Sonic Runway in town for 7 years.

The San Jose City Council has approved $500,000 for the re-installation of a popular public art piece that racked up more than a million social media posts in the four months that it was installed near San Jose City Hall. https://t.co/T9ZmPxxCgr — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) August 16, 2019

The installation that gained popularity at Burning Man was a big attraction in the South Bay that spurned over a million social media posts from those who stopped by to check it out.

Much of the $500,000 being used to bring back the lit up arches that are synced with music will be coming from the San Jose's transient occupancy tax.

San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo says that it must be built well because it'll be outside, year-round. It can't be cheap & it can't be flimsy, he's warned. The expectation is that it will be ready to go on Santa Clara St. between 4th & 6th by late spring 2020.