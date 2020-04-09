Some Parts Of The Country Are Banning Sales Of Non-Essential Items At Target, Walmart And Other Stores

Vermont, Indiana & Colorado are cracking down.

April 9, 2020
The state of Vermont has begun cracking down stores selling items deemed nonessential such as clothing & electronics. That's where stores like Target, Costco & Walmart were ordered to stop selling items that were deemed essential by the state's governor.

Even before the White House recommended against Americans going to grocery stores & pharmacies this week places like Summit County in Colorado & Howard County in Indiana introduced similar measures that left shoppers noticing roped off areas in stores.

In Vermont officials hope that by eliminating sales of nonessential goods it will limit the numbers of shoppers visiting each store and help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.

