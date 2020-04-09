Some Parts Of The Country Are Banning Sales Of Non-Essential Items At Target, Walmart And Other Stores

The state of Vermont has begun cracking down stores selling items deemed nonessential such as clothing & electronics. That's where stores like Target, Costco & Walmart were ordered to stop selling items that were deemed essential by the state's governor.

And who are you to say what is essential and nonessential. Absolutely ridiculous.



Walmart, Costco, Target are barred from selling 'nonessential' items such as clothing and electronics in parts of the US https://t.co/lNVoog8oZM via @businessinsider — Linda (@my_new_garden) April 8, 2020

Even before the White House recommended against Americans going to grocery stores & pharmacies this week places like Summit County in Colorado & Howard County in Indiana introduced similar measures that left shoppers noticing roped off areas in stores.

DENVER — It's an unprecedented move in uncharted times: big chains like Target and Walmart are seeing non-essential aisles roped off in Summit County. https://t.co/GhEV8Lflll — april clark (@aprillynnclark) March 29, 2020

In Vermont officials hope that by eliminating sales of nonessential goods it will limit the numbers of shoppers visiting each store and help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.

For more head to Business Insider.