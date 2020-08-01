Socially-Distant Drive-In EDM Concerts Coming To The Alameda County Fairgrounds

The Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton has been hosting shows with tribute bands all summer in the wake of the fair being canceled. In August they have some drive-in country shows planned as well as some drive-in EDM events courtesy of Vital Events. The first will be held on August 7th with Blunts & Blondes, HE$H & Triple F.

Tickets for the show start at $30 and here's some of the rules:

Masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn at all times when not eating or drinking.

Social distancing mandatory while outside your vehicle, including while in line for the restroom or concessions.

Event staff and county sheriffs will be actively monitoring to ensure all attendees are following federal, state, and local guidelines for proper COVID-19 safety precautions.

Any attendees found acting in an unsafe manner will be ejected from the event, along with all other passengers in their vehicle. No refunds will be given for anyone removed from the event for unsafe behavior.

As for the concert itself here's what's promised:

• full lighting and video production

• in-car audio via FM radio

• food trucks (subject to availability)

• drive-thru bar and restaurant with digital pre-orders for contactless pickup

• sanitized and monitored restroom facilities

• double-sided projector screen for an intimate experience

• enjoy the show within your designated space

• all cars distanced every other space from each other for safety

A show on August 29th with Subtronics Calcium & Level Up has already sold out. A second night is expected to be added.

Of note, the Subtronics show in Texas on Saturday night August 1st was canceled after police found too many people not adhering to health requirements. This comes a week after The Chainsmokers drive-in show in New York faced backlash for allowing attendees to converge in crowds.

Sounds like they didn’t want Chainsmokers 2.0... https://t.co/NJWhz0utez — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) August 2, 2020

Vital events has promised that these upcoming shows will be "safety first" events. For more info head here.