Socially Distanced Venue Opens In The UK With Fans On Platforms Set Six Feet Apart

Sam Fender played the venue in Newcastle this week

August 12, 2020
Social Distant Concert

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Music

While the first indoor concerts in the UK might not have been considered a success, the first socially-distant outdoor one seems to have gone well. Virgin Money Unity Arena  in Newcastle opened their revamped venue this week with a sold out show from Sam Fender. It featured 2,500 attendees watching the show from elevated platforms set six feet apart from each other.

Food & drinks were pre-ordered and bathroom usage was done via a one-way aisle to help keep people from congregating.

This event received strong reviews and most noted it looked safe & sesible in a COVID-19 world. Much safer than the show Smash Mouth & Trapt played in South Dakota this past weekend, at least.

The venue has shows on tap with Two Door Cinema Club, The Libertines, Van Morrison, Supergrass & more.

