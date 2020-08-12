Socially Distanced Venue Opens In The UK With Fans On Platforms Set Six Feet Apart

While the first indoor concerts in the UK might not have been considered a success, the first socially-distant outdoor one seems to have gone well. Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle opened their revamped venue this week with a sold out show from Sam Fender. It featured 2,500 attendees watching the show from elevated platforms set six feet apart from each other.

500 separate raised metal platforms, each accommodating up to five people from the same family/household. Hand sanitizer station and mini fridge included. Singing allowed too! pic.twitter.com/49pp1EnVFj — Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) August 12, 2020

Food & drinks were pre-ordered and bathroom usage was done via a one-way aisle to help keep people from congregating.

The UK’s first socially distanced gig is happening now in Newcastle with @samfendermusic headlining, and where attendees have their own private viewing area with 2m of space between them. Here’s what it looks like #samfender #unityarena pic.twitter.com/YBdxpAjYyi — Kieron Donoghue (@kierondonoghue) August 11, 2020

This event received strong reviews and most noted it looked safe & sesible in a COVID-19 world. Much safer than the show Smash Mouth & Trapt played in South Dakota this past weekend, at least.

The venue has shows on tap with Two Door Cinema Club, The Libertines, Van Morrison, Supergrass & more.