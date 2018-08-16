Social Distortion's Mike Ness Reportedly Punched Trump-Supporter Fan At Sacramento Show

August 16, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Social Distortion

Categories: 
Music

On July 19th Social Distortion played in Sacramento and that's where singer Mike Ness seems to have been involved with an altercation with a fan over some politics.

Rock Bands Lead Singer Punches Fan in Audience

The story has gained traction this week after the man who was allegedly punched uploaded a video recapping the incident.

Tim Hildebrand of Galt flipped off singer Mike Ness after Ness referred to Donald Trump as a 'bigot' and railed against ICE. Hildebrand held his middle finger up for multiple songs & shouted "I came for your music not your politics!"

Ness reportedly called Hildebrand up to the stage during the encore & spat in his face. Ness then jumped into the crowd and started punching Hildebrand in the head repeatedly until security pulled the singer away. Hildebrand claims he suffered a concussion, black eyes, a busted lip, and a loose tooth.

Social D is yet to make a statement.

Tags: 
Social Distortion
Mike Ness
Sacramento