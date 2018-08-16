Social Distortion's Mike Ness Reportedly Punched Trump-Supporter Fan At Sacramento Show

On July 19th Social Distortion played in Sacramento and that's where singer Mike Ness seems to have been involved with an altercation with a fan over some politics.

Rock Bands Lead Singer Punches Fan in Audience

The story has gained traction this week after the man who was allegedly punched uploaded a video recapping the incident.

Video of Trump Supporter Claims He Was Attacked By Social Distortion Frontman Mike Ness

Tim Hildebrand of Galt flipped off singer Mike Ness after Ness referred to Donald Trump as a 'bigot' and railed against ICE. Hildebrand held his middle finger up for multiple songs & shouted "I came for your music not your politics!"

Ness reportedly called Hildebrand up to the stage during the encore & spat in his face. Ness then jumped into the crowd and started punching Hildebrand in the head repeatedly until security pulled the singer away. Hildebrand claims he suffered a concussion, black eyes, a busted lip, and a loose tooth.

Social D is yet to make a statement.