Social Distortion And Flogging Molly Announce Co-Headlining Show At Berkeley's Greek Theatre

April 22, 2019
Social Distortion will embark on a summer tour to celebrate their 40th anniversary as a band and they're bringing Flogging Molly with them. It comes to the Greek Theatre in Berkeley on Thursday night September 26th with support from The Devil Makes Three & Le Butcherettes.

Pre-sale is Thursday 4/25 at 10AM with the password "summer". General on sale is Friday April 26th at 10 AM. Get your tickets here.

Here's the rest of the dates for the tour:

08/13 –  Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/14 – Houston, TX @  Revention Music Center
08/16 – Orlando, Fl @ Orlando Amphitheatre
08/17 –  Atlanta, GA @  Coca Cola Roxy
08/18 – Raleigh, NC @  Red Hat Amphitheater
08/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @  Stage AE
08/21 –  Baltimore, MD @ Mecu Pavilion
08/23 –  Virginia Beach, VA @  Veterans United Home Loans
08/24 –  Philadelphia, PA @  The Met Philadelphia
08/25 –  New York, NY @  Rooftop at Pier 17
08/27 – Buffalo, NY @  Canalside
08/28 –  Boston, MA @  Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
08/30 – Westbrook, ME @  Maine Savings Pavilion – Rock Row
08/31 –  Asbury Park, NJ @  Stone Pony
09/03 –  Toronto, ON @  Echo Beach
09/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
09/06 – Sterling Heights, MI @  Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @  The Armory
09/10 –  Des Moines, IA @  Water Works Park
09/11 –  Council Bluffs, IA @  Harrah’s Council Bluffs
09/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
09/17 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
09/18 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
09/20 – Portland, OR @  Veterans Memorial Coliseum
09/21 – Seattle, WA @  Wamu Theater
09/22 –  Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre
09/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy’s Park
09/26 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre – Berkeley
09/27 – Paso Robles, CA @  Vina Robles Amphitheatre
09/28 –  Las Vegas, NV @  Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
09/29 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater

