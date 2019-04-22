Social Distortion And Flogging Molly Announce Co-Headlining Show At Berkeley's Greek Theatre

Social Distortion will embark on a summer tour to celebrate their 40th anniversary as a band and they're bringing Flogging Molly with them. It comes to the Greek Theatre in Berkeley on Thursday night September 26th with support from The Devil Makes Three & Le Butcherettes.

-- JUST ANNOUNCED --@SocialD1 + @floggingmolly with special guests @thedevilmakes3 + @LeButcherettes on 9/26! ☠️

-- get presale tickets on thursday, 4/25 at 10am, pw = SUMMER

--️ tickets go on sale friday, 4/26 at 10am

ℹ️ https://t.co/KUybqOlrhJ … pic.twitter.com/DrXEcZk0to — Greek Berkeley (@GreekBerkeley) April 22, 2019

Pre-sale is Thursday 4/25 at 10AM with the password "summer". General on sale is Friday April 26th at 10 AM. Get your tickets here.

Here's the rest of the dates for the tour:

08/13 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/14 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

08/16 – Orlando, Fl @ Orlando Amphitheatre

08/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

08/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

08/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Mecu Pavilion

08/23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans

08/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

08/25 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17

08/27 – Buffalo, NY @ Canalside

08/28 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

08/30 – Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion – Rock Row

08/31 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

09/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

09/06 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park

09/11 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

09/17 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

09/18 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

09/20 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

09/21 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater

09/22 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre

09/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy’s Park

09/26 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre – Berkeley

09/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

09/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

09/29 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater