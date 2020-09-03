Social Distancing Hearts Debut At San Francisco Parks
As part of the "heart your parks" campaign
The San Francisco Parks Alliance has started their "Heart Your Parks" campaign, which places social-distancing hearts in parks around the city much like the social distancing circles that were painted in Dolores Park back in May.
We’re thrilled to announce the #HeartYourParks campaign ! For the month of September, you can find hearts in parks across San Francisco ------~ it’s been a loooong year for us all, but our parks have been there for us like never before ! So we’re asking for everyone to show some love for your parks by sharing why you #HeartYourParks and tagging us @sfparksalliance, and if you can - make a donation to your parks to receive a ~special parks bandana~ designed by local artist @orliegrams ----✨----. Head to the link in our bio for more info on the campaign ! ☝-- . . -- @leila_mo__
Parks where you can find these hearts, which are 10-feet in diameted and placed 8 feet apart are:
- Alamo Square Park
- Conservatory of Flowers Lawn
- Glen Canyon Field
The Parks Alliance would also like you to use the hashtag #HeartYourParks throughout the month of September.