Social Distancing Hearts Debut At San Francisco Parks

The San Francisco Parks Alliance has started their "Heart Your Parks" campaign, which places social-distancing hearts in parks around the city much like the social distancing circles that were painted in Dolores Park back in May.

Parks where you can find these hearts, which are 10-feet in diameted and placed 8 feet apart are:

Alamo Square Park

Conservatory of Flowers Lawn

Glen Canyon Field

The Parks Alliance would also like you to use the hashtag #HeartYourParks throughout the month of September.