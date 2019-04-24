SoCal's SomiSomi Brings Their Taiyaki And Soft Serve To The Bay Area With South Bay Location

The concept isn't new to the Bay Area, but Southern California's SomiSomi is one of the most popular soft serve & taiyaki shops around and back in February they opened their first location in the Bay on Vallco Parkway in Cupertino.

Having originally opened in Los Angeles' Koreatown back in 2016, SomiSomi quickly expanded around southern California and opened recently in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The first Bay Area outpost is very popular so far & has 4.5 stars on Yelp. A second one will open in the south bay soon at San Jose's Valley Fair mall.

What's so special about it? Many believe that their taiyaki is the best around and the nutella, red bean, taro, or custard + soft serve filled cones receive all kinds of praise.

For their Ah-Boong style desserts you pick an ice cream flavor (milk, matcha, ube, chocolate, oreo, milk tea, black sesame, strawberry, or banana) a filling, and then a taiyaki cone flavor + toppings. The menu can be found here.

The Cupertino location is open 12 PM - 11 PM daily.