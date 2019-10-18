Snoop Dogg Reportedly Employs A Full-Time Blunt Roller

In news that's really not all that surprising, Snoop Dogg has revealed that he employs a full-time blunt roller, or a "P.B.R.: Professional Blunt Roller". In an interview with The Howard Stern Show the rapper said that the full-time gig is a $40-$50k a year job.

The topic was brought up by Seth Roger (because of course it was) who was also a guest on the show. The actor explained that the P.B.R. gauges the look on your face to see if you need a blunt and if you do he gives you one.

Snoop added, "If you're great at something I need. I'm hiring you."